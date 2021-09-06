Man with dementia reported missing in Lumpkin County, sheriff's office says

They said the last time he went missing, he was attempting to hitchhike to Winder, Georgia.

LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — A 71-year-old man with dementia has been reported missing from a home in Lumpkin County, the sheriff's office said.

Dewey Earl Huff, also known as “Sonny,” is missing, and "in danger" due to having dementia, they said.

Huff was last seen at around 2 p.m. Sunday at a residence in the area of Ga. Hwy. 115 in the area of Pierces store and Emory Stephens Road, the sheriff's office said. He was wearing blue jeans, a blue plaid shirt, cowboy boots and a hat.

