Metro Atlanta man left hospital, hasn't been seen since

Police say he may have been in an "unclear state of mind."

ATLANTA — Clayton County Police said a man left Southern Regional Hospital in Riverdale on Monday and hasn't been seen since.

Dontrell Johnson, 37, is diagnosed with acute psychosis, police said, and may have been in an "unclear state of mind" when he left.

Johnson is 5-foot-6, 180 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt and black jeans.