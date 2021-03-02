Doraville Police search for missing 13-year-old girl

Lourdes Camila Torres was last seen on Jan. 29 near the Oakcliff neighborhood in Doraville.

DORAVILLE, Ga. — The Doraville Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 13-year-old girl.

According to the department, Lourdes Camila Torres was last seen on Jan. 29 near the Oakcliff neighborhood in Doraville. Police are now searching for her, though they didn't say under what circumstances she was last seen.

Police say Torres is 5'05" tall and weighs 125 lbs. She has long black hair. A description of the clothing she was last seen in was not available.