Man with medical conditions missing since March from Gwinnett personal care home

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a 57-year-old who has not been seen since March.

Douglas Sanders disappeared from his personal care home, The House of Ezra Ministries, located at 2219 Tullamore Circle, police said.

They said his family tried contacting the owners of the care home "but have not received cooperation on what happened to him."

Police say Sanders had several medical conditions which require him to be under constant medical care.

He is approximately 6-feet tall and weighs 240 pounds. He has a distinctive cyst on his forehead.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-042564