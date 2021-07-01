Teen missing in Dunwoody after leaving home on Christmas Eve

Police said 16-year-old Noah Grace Lorenzo left her residence after a disagreement on Christmas Eve.

DUNWOODY, Ga. — Dunwoody Police say they are seeking a teenage girl who left her Dunwoody home on Christmas Eve after an argument and hasn't been seen since.

According to the Dunwoody Police Department, 16-year-old Noah Grace Lorenzo "left after a disagreement" on Dec. 24. They said she should be considered "missing endangered" due to an unspecified past history.

The department said Noah was last seen in "light blue tie dyed sweatpants, a t-shirt with cookie printed on it, and a black fleece sweatshirt with playboy printed on the back."

Police said she is "known to frequent the Peachtree Industrial Blvd. area and the Brookhaven area."

Anyone with information about where Noah may be, or who has seen her, is asked to call Dunwoody Police Detective Robert Ehlbeck at 678-382-6924. or at his email robert.ehlbeck@dunwoodyga.gov.