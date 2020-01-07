x
Skip Navigation

Atlanta's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Atlanta, Georgia | 11alive.com

missing-in-georgia

Elderly woman needing medical attention missing in Gwinnett

She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with white pants and brown shoes.

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — An 83-year-old woman who is said to require "constant access to medical attention" has not been seen since 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Gwinnett police said.

Eat Uy left her Lawrenceville home off Addies Place for a walk and has not returned, they said. 

She was last seen wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with white pants and brown shoes. Uy is an Asian woman, approximately 5-foot-2 and 105 pounds.

Police believe Uy is possibly still on foot in the area. If she is seen, contact the police department immediately.

If anyone has any information to share in this case, contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case. Case Number: 20-048600

Credit: Gwinnett Police Department
Eat Uy

MORE HEADLINES:

Teen missing for months from Oconee County has been found

74-year-old man reported missing in Walton County has been found

Deputies looking for missing man with Alzheimer's disease from Newton County