Woman believed to be in danger after going missing in Doraville three days ago

DORAVILLE, Ga. — A 39-year-old woman has been missing in Doraville for three days and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation said Tuesday morning they believe she is in danger.

According to the GBI, Ebony Varner was last seen around 9:20 a.m. on Saturday morning, June 3, in the area of Peachtree Industrial Boulevard and I-285.

The GBI describes her as a Black woman standing 5-foot-2, weighing 140 pounds.

"We think she’s in danger," the GBI tweeted.

There were no other details available about the circumstances under which Varner went missing.

"Please call Doraville P.D. (770.455.1000) w/ info. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online…or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app," the GBI tweeted.

