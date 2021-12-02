Elderly man with dementia missing, deputies issue Mattie's Call

Lorenzo Walker is diagnosed with dementia and hasn't been seen since Thursday morning, officials said.

DALLAS, Ga. — Deputies are seeking the public's help to find an elderly Paulding County man with dementia.

According to a Mattie's Call report by the Paulding County Sheriff's Office, Lorenzo Walker hasn't been seen since around 8:30 a.m. Thursday at a home in Dallas, Georgia located at 93 Northridge Lane.

Authorities said the 69-year-old man is diagnosed with dementia. He stands about 6-feet 1-inch tall and weighs around 140 pounds. He is also described as having brown eyes and gray-colored hair with a low haircut.

Walker may be wearing what he was last seen in — "soiled" blue jeans, an old Army camouflage jacket, and black dress shoes, according to the Paulding County Sheriff's Office.