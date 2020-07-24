Police looking to help identify elderly 'John Doe' found in DeKalb County

Can you help?

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb Police is calling on the public to help them identify an elderly man who has been in a local hospital for more than a week.

According to the DeKalb County Police Department, the man was taken to the hospital after he was found on Flat Shoals Road on July 15. It's unclear under what circumstances he was found.

Days later, police were notified, but they said they've not been able to identify him because he was not carrying identification and is non-verbal.

If anyone recognizes "John Doe," they are asked to call 911 or the department's Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.