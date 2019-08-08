MARIETTA, Ga. — The Cobb County Police Department has canceled a Mattie's Call issued for an elderly person after he was located in good health.

Earl Will Burney was last seen at his home on Worley Drive in Marietta on Aug. 7 at 10 p.m. The 75-year-old is known to frequent businesses on Canton Road near Blackwell Road in Marietta.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 8, police said he has returned home.

No further details were released.

Earl Will Burney

Cobb County Police Department

MORE HEADLINES:

Ice cream man convicted of raping teenage girl inside truck

Husband and wife heroin trafficking team 'exploited minors' as they ran drugs through Atlanta airport

With vaping rampant, students turn to self-made PSA to fight back

Atlanta mayor imposes nighttime e-scooter and e-bike ban, effective Friday