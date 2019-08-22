LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department says a man that was reported missing on Wednesday has been found safe. The elderly man with special needs was found in a wooded area near an abandoned home, police said.

At around 7:45 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a home on Omie Way in unincorporated Lawrenceville in reference to 72-year-old Henry Walker who had gone missing.

The caller said that her special needs brother was on the porch of his home at around 7 p.m. while his sister was inside. After about 30 minutes, the sister realized that he was no longer on the porch, police said.

The sister drove around the area looking for Walker, but he could not be found. They said he enjoys construction sites.

Several officers searched the area for Walker, but did not find him on Wednesday. More searches are planned for today.

If anyone locates Walker, please contact 911. The case number is 19-077002.

