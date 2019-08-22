LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — The Gwinnett County Police Department needs the public's help locating a missing elderly special needs man who wandered off from his home Wednesday evening.

At around 7:45 p.m., patrol officers were dispatched to a home on Omie Way in unincorporated Lawrenceville in reference to 72-year-old Henry Walker who had gone missing.

The caller said that her special needs brother was on the porch of his home at around 7 p.m. while his sister was inside. After about 30 minutes, the sister realized that he was no longer on the porch, police said.

Gwinnett Police Department

The sister drove around the area looking for Walker, but he could not be found. They said he enjoys construction sites.

Walker is a white male, 5-foot-7, 170 pounds, blue eyes, brown and grey hair, and a hunch in his back.

Walker was last seen wearing a dark blue shirt, khaki shorts and dark sneakers.

He has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old, family members told police. He may have his wallet with him. Inside his wallet is his identification card and the contact information for family members. He doesn’t have a cell phone.

Several officers searched the area for Walker, but did not find him on Wednesday. More searches are planned for today.

If anyone locates Walker, please contact 911. The case number is 19-077002.

