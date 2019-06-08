BUFORD, Ga. — Gwinnett Police are currently investigating the case of a missing woman who suffers from dementia.

Rosa Elia Escobedo, 72, was last seen at her home on Hosch Valley Road in Buford. It is believed that she left the home around 8 a.m. in a silver 2001 Toyota Corolla with Georgia license plate WXJ924.

Police say she does not have her identification with her.

Escobedo is a Hispanic female who is about 5 foot 2 inches and weighs 140 pounds. She has grey hair and brown eyes. Her specific clothing description is unknown, police said.

Gwinnett Police have requested an official Mattie's Call.

An official Mattie’s Call declaration has been requested to the GBI. If anyone knows where she is, please call 911.

MORE HEADLINES:

Atlanta politician shares, deletes list of 'active gangs' that included rap groups

'Connected forever': School coworkers who underwent kidney transplant go back to school

Georgia company creates system to flag dangerous threats posted online before possible shooters act

E-scooter plan could yield long-term transportation shakeup

Family in shock, pain after man found shot to death in Peachtree City