FBI looking for Ohio teen girl who flew to Atlanta, left airport with unknown man

ATLANTA — The FBI said Saturday they were trying to find a missing girl from Ohio who had flown to Atlanta and then left the airport with an unknown man.

The bureau said Emma Danei Linek is believed to be "endangered" and in need of medication.

The FBI said the 17-year-old took a Delta Air Lines flight from Cleveland to Atlanta on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

The bureau will be holding a press conference Saturday at 3 p.m. at its Atlanta Field Office. Emma's father will also be present for the press conference.

"She was last seen leaving the airport with an unknown male at approximately 10 a.m. in the North Daily Parking lot at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport," the FBI said. "Linek has not been seen since."

The girl is said to also go by aliases of Azari Holmes, or Zari, stands 5-foot-3, weighs about 160 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. She has ties to Cleveland, Akron and Twinsburg, Ohio.

The FBI provided a photo of Emma as well as a surveillance video capture from when she was at the Atlanta airport on Tuesday.

The FBI asks anyone who sees her or has information about her to contact their tipline at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) or submit online to tips.fbi.gov.