Clayton County Police looking for missing 29-year-old

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help finding a 29-year-old who went missing a few days ago.
Officers posted a photo of Empress Brightly on their Facebook page on Friday morning.
They said on Feb. 8, they went to Tara Boulevard to respond to a call about a missing person. Brightly's friend told police the 29-year-old walked away from a residence and hasn't been seen since.
Brighly has black hair and brown eyes. Police said Brightly is 5’09” and weighs 185 pounds.
She was last seen wearing a long orange wig, a long black coat, and three gold chains.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Brightly is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.