Clayton County Police looking for missing 29-year-old

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police need help finding a 29-year-old who went missing a few days ago.

Officers posted a photo of Empress Brightly on their Facebook page on Friday morning.

They said on Feb. 8, they went to Tara Boulevard to respond to a call about a missing person. Brightly's friend told police the 29-year-old walked away from a residence and hasn't been seen since.

Brighly has black hair and brown eyes. Police said Brightly is 5’09” and weighs 185 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a long orange wig, a long black coat, and three gold chains.