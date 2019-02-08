CONYERS, Ga. — Authorities in Conyers say a teen who ran away from home and was without important medication has been found safe.

Police said that the 16-year-old had left her home on Thursday around 12 p.m. Police said she was diagnosed with various conditions and that they were concerned about her safety based on previous incidents.

Police announced just before 11 p.m. that the teen had been found safe.

