Teen left home, flagged down unknown car and hasn't been seen since

She flagged down an unknown driver and got into the black Nissan Sentra.

JONESBORO, Ga. — A 14-year-old girl left her home and flagged down an unknown person in a car and hasn't been seen since, police say.

Clayton County Police issued an alert for Estreya Bracero.

On Sunday, she left the incident location along the 800 block of Battle Creek Road in Jonesboro. She flagged down the unknown person and got into the black Nissan Sentra.

She is said to have no access to contact anyone.

Bracero is a Black female with braids and brown eyes. She is about 5-foot-5 and weighs 160 pounds. She was last seen wearing pink socks, no shoes, silver glasses, a white and red scarf and blue flowers around her head.

Bracero has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder, ADHD and depression.