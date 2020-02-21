CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities need your help locating a 28-year-old in Cherokee County.

Ethan Michael Haygood, was last seen on Feb. 11 walking his dog along Damascus Road.

Haygood is 5-foot-7, 140 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair. He has a scorpion and cross tattoo on his arm.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office

at 770-928-0239 or 911.

Cherokee County Sheriff's Office

