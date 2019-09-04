PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. -- The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding a missing 15-year-old.

According to the sheriff's office, Olabimpe Salako was last seen in the area of Paulding County High School.

Salako was last seen wearing black yoga pants, Adidas tennis shoes and a dark-colored hoodie.

Paulding County Sheriff's Office

She's described as standing 5'5", 190lbs, with brown eyes and hair in braids with different colored rubber bands.

The Paulding County Sheriff's Office classified the alert as "Extreme," but did not offer any other details.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or contact the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3010.

