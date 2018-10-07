LUMPKIN COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Lumpkin County say they're worried about the safety of a 20-year-old who hasn't been seen since the Fourth of July.

According to the sheriff's office, 20-year-old C.J. Elliott had plans to go to the Rainbow Gathering near Dahlonega on July 4. The annual gathering happened July 1 to 7 in Lumpkin County.

Elliott's parents said he never came back, and they've spent hours at a time looking for him every day since.

Family said he's close with with his mom and dad, and they've never gone a day without talking.

The Lumpkin County Sheriff's Office said they've been trying to ping his phone during the search, and now, they're worried about his safety.

Elliott is 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 135 lbs. He was last seen driving a 1993 gray Chevy pickup.

If anyone has information on where Elliott may be, they're asked to call authorities.

This is not the first bit of bad news connected to this year's Rainbow Family Gathering. Authorities said a woman who met a man at the gathering was killed by him in Kentucky.

According to the organization's website, the Rainbow Family describes itself as "the largest non-organization of non-members in the world. We have no leaders, and no organization.

"The Rainbow Family means different things to different people," the website said. "We're into intentional community building, non-violence, and alternative lifestyles. We also believe that peace and love are a great thing, and there isn't enough of that in this world."

The group held a small march on Sunday to call for the release of Rainbow Family members who are being detained by law enforcement. A permit was issued for the gathering.

