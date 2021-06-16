Roy Dean Harris, 61, is 6-feet tall, weighs 195 pounds and has blue eyes and gray hair.

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — Family members are searching for a 61-year-old missing man who is terminally ill from Henry County.

Roy Dean Harris was last seen three days ago on Sunday, June 13 walking away from his McDonough home on Jackson Lake Road.

Henry County police asked the public to be on the lookout for Harris, who is considered a critically missing person.

Harris' daughter-in-law said family members are searching deep into the woods Wednesday.

She also said his ammonia levels are high and is most likely very disoriented.

