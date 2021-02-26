Father arrested after police say daughter was taken without authorization

Atlanta Police Department successfully located the child in good health, and she has been reunited with her family.

Police arrested Melvin Castellanos in Texas after investigators successfully located his 16-year-old daughter, following reports from her mother that she was taken without authorization.

Atlanta Police launched a search for the teen on Thursday morning, which, prompted an Amber Alert, after it was reported that Castellanos took the teen from her home. Officers responded to La Dawn Lane NW just before 10 a.m. in reference to an abduction call.

Atlanta Police said the child was successfully located in good health, and she has been reunited with her family.

APD said Castellanos taken into custody by Zavalla Police in Crystal City, Texas during a traffic stop. Authorities said he has been charged with kidnapping and currently awaiting extradition.