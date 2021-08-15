Police: Father searching for wife, 2 daughters after not hearing from them for more than two months

According to police, the father, who lives in Indiana, reported his wife Rosanna and two daughters Heaven and Unique missing.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police said a father is looking for his wife and two children after he hasn't been able to get in contact with them in over two months.

According to police, the father, who contacted them from Indiana, reported his wife Rosanna Parish and two daughters Heaven and Unique missing.

He also told police that he was informed by their apartment complex, the Green Village Apartments at 100 Valley Hill Road in Riverdale, that they had been evicted two months ago. He was also told that Rosanna had been fired from her job at Waffle House around the same time, according to the police department.

Clayton County Police said according to the father, Rosanna does not have a phone and they only communicate through Facebook, where she hasn't posted or responded to any of his messages.

He told police that Rosanna may have been involved in a domestic incident with her boyfriend named "Brad" and he's afraid that something may have happened, the police department said.

According to Clayton County Police, Rosanna is 5-foot 2-inches tall, has black hair and brown eyes. She should be accompanied by her two daughters 6-year-old Heaven and 3-year-old Unique. Heaven is 3-foot 1-inch tall, has black hair and brown eyes. Unique is 2-feet 8-inchess tall, has black hair and brown eyes.