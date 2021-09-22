Woman with mental health disorders reported missing in College Park, police say

Felicia Ekwebelem has not been seen since she was at her home off Silverwood Drive in College Park around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — A 57-year-old woman who is said to have been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizophrenia has been reported missing, Clayton County Police said Wednesday.

Felicia Ekwebelem has not been seen since she was at her home off Silverwood Drive in College Park around 5 p.m. Tuesday.

Police said Ekwebelem is known to visit the area of Old National Highway, College Park Transit Station, and other areas in College Park.

She is described as 5-foot-2, 210 pounds and having grey hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing "night clothing."