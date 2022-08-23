Missing in Georgia | 24-year-old woman missing for nearly a month

She was last seen July 30.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police Department investigators are renewing their call for help in trying to find a 24-year-old woman.

As August comes to a close, APD is asking for the public to report any information relating to Allahnia "Fruity" Lenoir's disappearance.

APD initially released its missing person advisory on Aug. 1, a day after Lenoir was seen at a midtown Atlanta apartment complex at 1660 Peachtree St.

Lenoir's family said she was supposed to visit friends July 30 in northeast Atlanta but seemingly vanished. With her weeks-long disappearance, they believe she was abducted.

Her family hosted a vigil in an effort to bring awareness to her disappearance and now a renowned private investigator is assisting with the search. Lenoir's mother also handed out fliers in Piedmont Park, hoping someone will come forward with information. She said the last time she was with her daughter was in their home in Douglasville.

Lenoir stands at 5 feet and 4 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds, according to police. She has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a blue shirt, blue shorts and cream-colored shoes.