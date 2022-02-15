Floyd County 81-year-old woman missing, police say

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact the Floyd County Police Department.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has gone missing in Floyd County, and police are asking the public for help in locating her.

Villa Hubbard, 81, has been missing since 11 a.m. Tuesday, according to Floyd County Police. After she was reported missing by her family around 6 p.m. Tuesday night, police issued a Mattie's Call.

Hubbard was last seen in Armuchee while driving a red 2006 Honda Odyssey with a blue Armuchee High School "A" on the rear window and a "Siesta Keys" decorative front tag. She has partially grey hair, brown eyes, weighs 110 pounds and is five-foot-five-inches tall. Hubbard has been diagnosed with dementia, authorities said.