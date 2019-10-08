FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. — Patrol officers with the Floyd County Police Department in north Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police said Gabriella Brooks from the Lee Street area of Coosa was last seen around 4 p.m. Friday. However, it wasn't discovered that she was missing until around 6:30 p.m.

Brooks is described as having brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black and white striped shirt and light blue jeans.

In their announcement, police didn't give any indication that they believe Brooks ran away from home.

Anyone with information on her location is asked to call the Floyd County Police Department at 706-235-7766.

Gabriella Brooks

Floyd County Police Department

MORE HEADLINES

Scooter-riding teen arrested in connection with Midtown carjacking

Panic in a matter of minutes: False post of active shooter at Newnan Walmart causes uproar in the community

Man fires gun during road rage incident in Kroger parking lot

After mass shootings, Georgia organizations push harder for state hate crime law

Cocaine charges dropped against Georgia Southern quarterback