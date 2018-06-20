FOREST PARK, Ga. – Police are searching for a missing 76-year-old Forest Park man suffering from Dementia.

Around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, police responded to the 5000 block of Old Dixie Road where they met with the family of Jimmie Wyckoff.

The family said they had not seen or heard from Wyckoff since early Wednesday morning.

He is possibly wearing a brown jacket, white shirt, tan dress slacks, and loafers.

The Forest Park Police Department is asking if anyone has any information regarding his whereabouts are to contact the Forest Park Police at 404-366-4141.

© 2018 WXIA