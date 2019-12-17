ATLANTA — Atlanta Police are asking the public to help them find a "critical 12-year-old runaway".

Officers said they are searching for Brea Baker. Baker was with her foster mother Monday evening when they got into an argument in the car. APD said the 12-year-old got out of the vehicle and ray away when they stopped in the Forrest Park Road area in Atlanta.

Baker lives win Riverdale with her foster mother.

She is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs 176 pounds. She was last seen wearing a brown jacket, a black shirt, blue jeans, and a pink hairband.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.

Brea Baker

