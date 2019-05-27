MARIETTA, Ga. -- A 12-year-old reported missing in Marietta has been found safe, police said.

According to Marietta Police, Elijah Jones had last seen near his home on Sunday. Police said they didn't believe the boy to be a runaway and were concerned because of the heat the area has experienced in the last few days.

Around 2:18 p.m. on Monday, after the boy's picture had been shared thousands of times on 11Alive's Facebook page, a 911 caller told Cobb County officers that Elijah was seen in Smyrna, Georgia.

Officers located him and said he was safe. As of 2:30 p.m. they were in the process of reuniting the boy with his family.

This was the first photo sent by Marietta Police of missing 12-year-old Elijah Jones, who was last seen in Marietta.

Marietta Police Department

