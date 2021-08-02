Athens man missing since Christmas Eve

Frank "Chris" Stefan was last seen leaving his Rocksprings Street home on Dec. 24, 2020.

ATHENS, Ga. — The Athens-Clarke County Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a 25-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Christmas Eve.

Frank "Chris" Stefan was last seen leaving his Rocksprings Street home on Dec. 24, 2020. Police believe he left on foot.

"While there are no obvious signs of foul play," ACCPD said in a statement, "it is unusual for Mr. Stefan to be gone for this amount of time."

Stefan is 5-foot-8 and weighs 145 pounds, police said.