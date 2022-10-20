x
Missing In Georgia

Teen missing over a year from Alabama could be in Georgia, officials say

Fready Perez Ambrocio, who was 17 years old, left his home in Opelika, Alabama, on Oct. 7, 2021, and has never returned.

ATLANTA — A teenager that's been missing for over a year from Alabama may be in Georgia, according to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children on Thursday. 

The center said then 17-year-old Fready Perez Ambrocio left his home in Opelika, Alabama, on Oct. 7, 2021, and never returned. Investigators said they believe he could still be in Alabama but that Ambrocio "could have also traveled to Georgia."

He was described in 2021 as 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. Officials said he has black hair and brown eyes. The center did provide a photo of Ambrocio. 

Credit: National Center for Missing & Exploited Children
Fready Perez Ambrocio - missing since October 7, 2021 from Opelika, Alabama

Investigators said no one has heard from or seen Ambrocio since he was reported missing. Anyone with information about Ambrocio is asked to contact the Opelika Police Department at 1-334-705-5200 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST.  

