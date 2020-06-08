Friends, family of missing elderly man putting out fliers during search

Lazarus 'Doc' Parker was last seen on Friday, July 31, at his southwest Atlanta home.

ATLANTA — Family and friends of 69-year-old Lazarus "Doc" Parker have been placing posters and fliers around Atlanta's Mechanicsville area hoping it will help find him after he was reported missing last week.

Parker, who suffers from early-onset dementia, was last seen last Friday, at his southwest Atlanta home in the 3400 block of Glenview Circle, where he lives with his son and daughter.

Rep. Hank Johnson is a friend of Parker who is also hoping for his safe return.

According to his friends and family, Parker's illness has progressed to the point that he no longer recognizes his son who lives with and takes care of him.

“We don’t know where he its been raining, the weather’s been bad. We don’t know if he’s covered, if he’s eating anything," Sarah Parker said tearfully.

"We need him back,we miss him," she said. “We’re not holding up good at all.”

"We're asking for everyone's help because there is more sincere and dedicated man to the people in the community than Lazarus Doc Parker," a family friend said.

The last time anyone saw Mr. Parker, he was wearing a white T-shirt and black-and-white striped Adidas sweat pants.