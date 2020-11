Gabriel 'Gabe' Dannenbery was last seen in the area of Heartleaf Drive in Acworth, police said.

ACWORTH, Ga. — Cobb County Police need the public's help locating a 10-year-old boy who went missing.

Gabriel "Gabe" Dannenbery was last seen in the area of Heartleaf Drive in Acworth, police said.

Dannenbery is 4-foot-10 and 80 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray/black fleece pullover, black athletic pants with a white stripe, gray shoes with green soles.