Mattie's Call issued for Clayton County man not seen in more than a week

JONESBORO, Ga. — Police need the public's help in locating a 35-year-old man who walked away from his Jonesboro home on Feb. 8.

Gabriel Bradley was reported missing after he walked away from his home along the 600 block of North Avenue, police said.

He is described as a Black man who is 6-foot-4, 170 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing red sweatpants with a black and red hooded sweatshirt and red tennis shoes.

Police said Bradley is diagnosed with schizophrenia and bipolar disorder.