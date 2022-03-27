A woman has been missing from Roswell for days, police say

Anyone with information on her whereabouts has been asked to contact Detective C. Dickerson at 770-640-4453.

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A woman has been missing from the Roswell area for days. Now police are asking the public for help.

Gabriela Herzweig was last seen in Roswell on Monday, March 21, the Roswell Police Department said. She may be driving a 2021 gray Acura RDX with the Georgia tag CPP 6743, and she is believed to have limited close ties to the area.

The 34-year-old is a white female, weighs 110 pounds and is 5-foot-1. She has brown hair and hazel eyes, police said.