Deputies search for missing Hall County teen

Jasmine Lizeth Aguayo was reported missing Tuesday.

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A 15-year-old girl has been reported missing in Hall County.

The Hall County Sheriff's Office said it is searching for Jasmine Lizeth Aguayo. The Gainesville teen was last seen Tuesday, according to deputies.

In a news release, investigators said her family had not seen her since the early morning hours of June 7 and are worried about her welfare.

Aguayo is described as having black hair and brown eyes. She stands at 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds, according to authorities.