Hall County Sheriff: Be on the lookout for Gainesville teen who ran away from home on Memorial Day

GAINESVILLE, Ga. — The Hall County Sheriff's Office said to be on the lookout for a 17-year-old, who was reported missing by his family on Memorial Day.

The sheriff's office said a neighbor was the last to see Lane Aaron Grindle, 17, of Gainesville, at his home near M G Drive at approximately 12:30 p.m. four days ago.

Lane was seen wearing a teal flat-billed hat, jeans, an unknown type shirt and he was carrying a backpack, according to the sheriff's office.

Lane is 5-feet 9-inches tall, weighs 250 pounds, has brown hair and hazel eyes.