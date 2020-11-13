x
Mattie's Call | Man with dementia released from hospital, hasn't been seen since

Officers need help finding Gareth Wright.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Clayton County Police have issued a Mattie's Call for a missing 57-year-old man.

Officers need help finding Gareth Wright. They said he was taken to Southern Regional Medical Center on Oct. 20 and released a few days later, but has not been seen since. Wright has been diagnosed with dementia.  

He has black hair and brown eyes. Wright weighs about 180 pounds and is about 5 feet 5 inches tall. 

Anyone with any information on Wright's whereabouts, contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

