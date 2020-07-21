Have you seen him? Elderly man missing in Cherokee County

His family believes he may be in early stage of dementia.

CANTON, Ga. — An 81-year-old Canton man has gone missing and authorities need your help finding him.

Garry Damon Carter, who goes by Damon, was last seen on July 19 at around 1 p.m. off Seldom Seen Trail in Canton.

His family said he has short term memory loss, confusion and may be in the early stages of dementia.

He was last seen wearing tan pants and a blue and pink plaid button down shirt. He may be traveling in a 2020 gray Toyota Tacoma with temporary tag number 31566524.

Carter is around 5-foot-11 and weighs 175 pounds. He has blue eyes and gray hair.

If you have any information about Carter, please contact 911 or call the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office at 678-493-4080.