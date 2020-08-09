GBI, Central Georgia law enforcement agencies looking for missing Warner Robins man

35-year-old Jesus Mancilla-Velez was last seen early Saturday morning. His car was found abandoned in a nearby county later that night.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — The GBI, Houston County Sheriff’s Office and Crawford County Sheriff’s Office are working together to find a missing Warner Robins man.

According to a news release, they are looking for 35-year-old Jesus Mancilla-Velez. He address is listed as Red Fox Run in Warner Robins.

The release says he was last seen early Saturday morning driving a black 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office later found the car around 6 p.m. Saturday off of Highway 42 near Rowland Road.

It was found by a local landowner who saw it parked along the woods -- abandoned.

“The circumstances regarding this victim’s disappearance are unusual,” writes the Houston County Sheriff’s Office.

They say he has not been in contact with anyone – friends or family – since he was last seen Saturday.

He is described as a 35-year-old Hispanic male. He is around 5’8” tall and weighs around 165 pounds. He has short brown hair and brown eyes.

Investigators believe he was in Crawford, Houston and Peach counties at some point Saturday.

If you saw him or his black Chevrolet Tahoe, you can call Det. Anna Lange with the Houston County Sheriff's Office at 478-542-2080.

You can also call Crawford County Sheriff's Office Capt. Tisdale at 478-836-3166.