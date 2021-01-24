Elderly man with dementia left home in car, never returned

The 79-year-old also has high blood pressure and diabetes.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — A 79-year-old man with dementia, high blood pressure and diabetes is missing in Clayton County, police said Sunday.

George Hatcher was reported missing from his home off Windemere Way in Jonesboro, Clayton County Police said. He allegedly drove off in his Black 2005 Nissan Pathfinder and never returned.

Hatcher is a Black man with black eyes and a bald head. He is about 5-foot-9 and 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing dark blue shirt, blue pants and grey sneakers.