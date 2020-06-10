Man reported missing found dead after detective finds crash scene in wooded area off Georgia 400

Investigators said around 3:30 p.m. Monday, a detective working the missing person's case used cell phone technology to track down Harp's location

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County missing person was found dead Monday after his vehicle was located at the scene of a crash off Georgia 400.

According to the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office, a detective found 25-year-old Daniel Edward Harp's body and the wreck. A missing person's flier from the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office said Harp was last seen at his home on Oct. 1.

Investigators said around 3:30 p.m. Monday, a detective working the missing person's case used cell phone technology to track down Harp's location. She located the crashed vehicle that Harp was driving in a wooded area off the shoulder of the Georgia 400 southbound, which is near the Lake Lanier Bridge.

Deputies said his car went off the west shoulder and down the embankment into the wooded area. The car hit several trees.

While crews were on the scene, the highway was closed between exits 15 and 16 on the southbound side.