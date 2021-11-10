Amber Alert issued for Georgia girl believed to be abducted by 17-year-old

It's believed that the child was abducted by a 17-year-old, according to the Center For Missing and Exploited Children.

HABERSHAM COUNTY, Ga. — An Amber Alert has been issued for a child out of Habersham County believed to be in "extreme danger," authorities say.

Right now, it's believed that the child was abducted by a 17-year-old, according to the Center For Missing and Exploited Children.

According to the Habersham County Sheriff's Office Facebook page, 17-year-old Estephanie Ramirez and 6-year-old Celesta Ramirez were last seen Sunday at 11 a.m. in a gold 2010 Honda Pilot with Georgia plates PXL5654.

Authorities say Estephanie was last seen driving the car in the area of Kim Loop Road in Demorest, Georgia in the northeast part of the state.

The relationship between the two has not been made available.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Habersham County Sheriff's Office or call 911.