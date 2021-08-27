x
Elderly woman with dementia missing in Gwinnett, police say

Geraldine Julien walked away from her home on Tanaga Court in Stone Mountain, near Yellow River Park.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — An 85-year-old woman with dementia has been reported missing in Gwinnett County and police need your help finding her. 

Geraldine Julien walked away from her home around 7:30 a.m. on Friday off Tanaga Court in Stone Mountain near Yellow River Park.

Julien is about 5-foot-3 and around 110- to 115-pounds with mostly grey shoulder-length hair, police said. She was last seen wearing grey jeans, boat shoes and possibly a green t-shirt. She may be holding a black backpack with books. 

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact GCPD non-emergency at 770-513-5700 or GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.

Geraldine Julien

    

