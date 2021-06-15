49-year-old man missing from Glimer County for nearly 2 weeks

Terry Cantrell " TC" was last seen on June 5, walking from Clay Top Drive.

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — The Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help from the public in finding a 49-year-old man who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

According to the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office which put out an alert on Tuesday, Terry Cantrell also known as “TC” was last seen on June 5 walking from in the area of Hudson Martin Road and Highway 52 East.

He is described as being about 6 feet tall and 175 pounds with a bald head and blue eyes.

Close friends told detectives that Cantrell is known to frequent campsites and fishing holes in the Rackley Road area, according to police.

Investigators said Gilmer County Search and Rescue teams along with Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office have searched wooded areas surrounding Postell Lake off of Rackley Road/Hudson Martin Road.