GILMER COUNTY, Ga. — Gilmer County authorities need help finding a missing 14-year-old boy.

The Gilmer County Sheriff's Office posted a photo of William Martin Branch on its Facebook page, asking anyone who has seen the teen to contact them.

According to deputies, Branch left his Charlotte's Web Drive home around 3 a.m. after an altercation. He was spotted at a bus stop between 6 and 6:30 Thursday morning, but hasn't been seen since.

Branch has brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs about 120 pounds and is 5 feet 8 inches tall.

Anyone who sees him is asked to contact the sheriff's office.

