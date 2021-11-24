Police: 12-year-old girl missing in DeKalb County

LITHONIA, Ga. — A young girl has gone missing, and the Dekalb County Police Department wants the public's help in tracking her down. Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.
Sasha Bertram-Collins was last seen on Nov. 23 around 4 p.m. near the 3400 block of Rocky Pine Ct. in Lithonia, the DeKalb County police reported. She is 5'4", weighs 120 lbs. and was last seen wearing a long blue shirt, blue jeans and black ugg shoes. Police report that she ran away from home.
Anyone who has seen her is being asked to call the DeKalb County Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710 or to call 911.