Police: 12-year-old girl missing in DeKalb County

Anyone with information about the girl's whereabouts should call 770-724-7710.

LITHONIA, Ga. — A young girl has gone missing, and the Dekalb County Police Department wants the public's help in tracking her down. Anyone with information is being asked to come forward.

Sasha Bertram-Collins was last seen on Nov. 23 around 4 p.m. near the 3400 block of Rocky Pine Ct. in Lithonia, the DeKalb County police reported. She is 5'4", weighs 120 lbs. and was last seen wearing a long blue shirt, blue jeans and black ugg shoes. Police report that she ran away from home.