Teen missing after leaving home in Clayton County without permission, police say

Police need your help locating the 13-year-old girl.

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Police in Clayton County need help finding a missing 13-year-old girl. 

Goddess Lowe left her home in College Park "without permission" around 9 p.m. on Monday night the Clayton County Police Department said Tuesday. 

Lowe has braided hair with blonde streaks and brown eyes. She is 5-foot-4 and weighs 110 pounds, police said. She was last seen wearing black leggings and a black hoodie sweatshirt with yellow stripes.  

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts Goddess Lowe is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at 770-477- 3550.

Goddess Lowe

