Gospel singer Kelly Price reported missing, Cobb County Police say

ATLANTA — The Cobb County Police Department announced Friday night that R&B and gospel singer Kelly Price has been reported missing.

TMZ reports that she hasn't been heard from since being released from a Georgia hospital after battling COVID, which was around a month ago.

On Price's Instagram, she posted on July 29 that she was battling COVID.

"I Am COVID Positive. I’m following Dr’s orders. I’m quarantined. Feeling really drained. Splitting headache but I’m not in the hospital. I’m grateful and expecting to have a quick recovery," Price wrote.